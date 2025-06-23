Axios: Iran launched missiles at US bases in the Middle East (UPD)

Iran has fired several missiles at the US military bases in the Middle East in response to a US strike on its nuclear facilities this weekend.

Axios writes about this with reference to sources.

Six missiles were launched towards Qatar, and another missile was launched towards Iraq.

"The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of potential threats to Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar and are closely monitoring them," a senior White House official told Axios.

Reuters reports that explosions have been heard in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the largest US military base in the region. Many of the baseʼs aircraft and personnel have been evacuated in recent weeks.

Shortly before this, Qatar announced the temporary closure of its airspace due to rising regional tensions.

UPD at 20:25. Iran confirmed the attack on the US Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

Iranʼs Supreme National Security Council said that the number of missiles used in this operation corresponded to the number of bombs that the US used during the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Jerusalem Post writes that it is about at least 10 ballistic missiles.

What preceded

On the night of June 22, the United States attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. American B-2 stealth bombers dropped six GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs on Iranʼs Fordow nuclear facility, two GBU-57 bombs on the Natanz nuclear facility, and a US Navy submarine launched a salvo of 30 Tomahawk missiles, targeting the Natanz facility and a third facility in Isfahan. Details of the operation are available here.

Trump claimed that all three sites had been “totally and irreversibly destroyed”. Iran then attacked Israel, launching at least 27 missiles in two salvos. More than 80 people were injured.

The American channel NBC News wrote that the United States is preparing for a possible retaliatory strike by Iran in the next 48 hours. The media also reports that a few days before Trump made the final decision to strike nuclear facilities, Iran sent him a private warning. It said that in response, Iran would organize terrorist attacks on US territory, which would be carried out by "sleeper" cells inside the country. This was reported by two American officials and another person.

