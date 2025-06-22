The US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran

The US joined Israelʼs operation and attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities.

This was reported by the US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

The strikes targeted facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

"All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders.

In order to neutralize Iranian air defenses, Mossad established a UAV base on Iranian territory long before the attack. They were launched simultaneously even before the attack began.

After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran declared that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15.

In the evening of the same day, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. This was in response to the IDF attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Later, the Israeli Air Force announced that it had carried out strikes on defense facilities in Tehran on the night of June 14. Israeli aircraft hit dozens of targets, including anti-aircraft missile infrastructure.

Israel has asked the Administration of the US President Donald Trump to join a war with Iran to destroy the Iranian nuclear program.

