Sources in Israel revealed details of the operation in Iran — Mossad created a base of explosive drones there

An Israeli security source has revealed details of the operation that Israel carried out against Iran on the night of June 13. According to the source, the massive strike had been prepared for years, and involved IDF, Mossad, and the countryʼs defense industry.

This is reported by the Israeli media Ynet.

The central element of the operation was the close cooperation between the Mossad and the army in preparing intelligence dossiers. This allowed for the targeted elimination of senior officials in Tehranʼs defense ministry and leading nuclear scientists.

In parallel, a covert campaign was launched to damage Iranʼs strategic missile program and air defense systems. The campaign consisted of several parts:

Mossad commandos had previously deployed weapons systems near air defense positions in central Iran. Once the attack began, these systems were activated and they hit the targets simultaneously.

had previously deployed weapons systems near air defense positions in central Iran. Once the attack began, these systems were activated and they hit the targets simultaneously. At the same time, mobile strike systems secretly imported into Iran were in operation. Using advanced technology, they completely neutralized local air defenses.

Even before the attack, Mossad agents had set up a secret drone base near Tehran. These drones were launched at night in the direction of the missile launchers at the Espejabad military base.

The media source believes that the operation required "innovative thinking, bold planning, and precise application of advanced technologies", as the special forces operated "in the very heart" of Iran and were able to avoid the attention of local intelligence services.

Israeli intelligence had been preparing a list of targets for almost a year: the list included nuclear facilities, missile factories and Iranian defense leaders. Most of them were eliminated in a matter of minutes at around 03:00 Israeli time, Ynet reports.

Some of the officials were hiding in bunkers because of leaks about possible strikes. However, Israel knew their location. Others were attacked in their homes or other places of residence. All attacks were presumably carried out from the air: by fighter jets, drones, etc.

At this stage, it has been decided not to target the top leadership in Tehran or the Ayatollah. However, Israel is preparing for further strikes, particularly against pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq, if they join the conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces claims to have eliminated the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, and the Commander of the Hatem al-Anbiya (Emergency Command), Hatem-Ghulam Ali Rashid.

After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran announced that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program, scheduled for June 15.

