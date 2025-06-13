Israeli Defense Forces reported the elimination of three top Iranian military commanders

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims to have killed three top Iranian military commanders on the night of June 13. That night, more than 200 Israeli fighter jets attacked hundreds of targets in Iran.

This was reported by the IDF press service.

Here is who the Israeli military eliminated:

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri;

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami;

Commander of Hatem al-Anbiya (Extraordinary Command) Hatem-Ghulam Ali Rashid.

Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei confirmed the deaths of several Iranian commanders and scientists.

On the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces carried out strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear facilities in various parts of Iran. The targets were the main enrichment facility in Natanz, nuclear scientists, and Tehranʼs ballistic missile program.

The Natanz complex, 250 km south of the capital, is Iranʼs largest uranium enrichment facility and the center of its advanced nuclear program. Analysts say it is where centrifuges for enriching uranium, a key technology for converting it into nuclear fuel, are developed and assembled.

The US expressed concern about Israelʼs attack because it believes Iran could launch a massive retaliatory strike.

