Israel says Iran violated ceasefire, the Defense Minister orders attack on Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a new ballistic missile launch from Iran just an hour after Israel confirmed a ceasefire.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

According to media reports, Iran fired at least two ballistic missiles at Israel. Both were intercepted.

After that, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that he had instructed the IDF to "resolutely respond to Iranʼs ceasefire violations with powerful strikes on regime targets in the heart of Tehran".

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir also stated that Israel would strike Iran with a "powerful strike" in response to the ceasefire violation.

What preceded

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders.

After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran declared that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program. In the evening of the same day, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. And on June 14, Israel announced that it had gained air superiority from Western Iran to Tehran. Attacks between the countries continued until the morning of June 24.

Israel appealed to the Administration of the US President Donald Trump to join the war with Iran to destroy the Iranian nuclear program. And on the night of June 22, the US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Trump stated that all three facilities were “completely and irreversibly destroyed”. After that, Iran attacked Israel and launched at least 27 missiles in two salvos. More than 80 people were injured.

On the night of June 24, US President Donald Trump declared that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. A few hours later, Israel confirmed the start of the truce.

