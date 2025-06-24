Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Iran and said it had achieved all the targets of its operation

Israel has agreed to US President Donald Trumpʼs proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. The Israeli government says it has achieved all the objectives of the operation.

This was reported by the government press service.

Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a Cabinet meeting with the defense minister, chief of staff, and head of Mossad to report that Israel had “achieved all the objectives of Operation Am Qalavi and much more”.

The government claims that the Israeli military has eliminated "a dual immediate existential threat — both in the nuclear and missile sectors," and has also gained full control over Tehranʼs airspace.

Israel thanked Trump and the United States for "their defense support and participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat".

At the same time, Israel warned that it would respond to any violation of the ceasefire.

A few hours before the Israeli statement, Donald Trump wrote that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which should begin within 24 hours.