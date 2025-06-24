Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Iran and said it had achieved all the targets of its operation

Israel has agreed to US President Donald Trumpʼs proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. The Israeli government says it has achieved all the objectives of the operation.
This was reported by the government press service.
Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a Cabinet meeting with the defense minister, chief of staff, and head of Mossad to report that Israel had “achieved all the objectives of Operation Am Qalavi and much more”.
The government claims that the Israeli military has eliminated "a dual immediate existential threat — both in the nuclear and missile sectors," and has also gained full control over Tehranʼs airspace.
Israel thanked Trump and the United States for "their defense support and participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat".
At the same time, Israel warned that it would respond to any violation of the ceasefire.
A few hours before the Israeli statement, Donald Trump wrote that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which should begin within 24 hours.
What preceded
On the night of June 13, Israel attacked the center of Iranʼs nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. On the first day of the attack, Israel eliminated more than 20 high-ranking Iranian commanders.
After the large-scale Israeli shelling, Iran reported that it would not participate in negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program. In the evening of the same day, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel. And on June 14, Israel announced that it had gained air superiority from Western Iran to Tehran. Attacks between the countries continued until the morning of June 24.
Israel appealed to the Administration of the US President Donald Trump with a request to join the war with Iran to destroy the Iranian nuclear program. And on the night of June 22, the US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in the cities of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Trump stated that all three facilities were supposedly “completely and irreversibly destroyed”. After that, Iran attacked Israel and launched at least 27 missiles in two salvos. More than 80 people were injured.
