Iranʼs Parliament suspends cooperation with the IAEA

Iranʼs parliament has supported the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This was reported by the Iranian agencies Tasnim and Mehr, as well as the Press TV channel.

According to Press TV, 222 deputies voted in favor of the project. Mehr writes that there were 223 deputies at the meeting, of whom 221 voted in favor.

According to Alireza Salimi, a member of the parliament’s presidium, the parliament has approved the “general provisions” of a bill to end cooperation with the IAEA. He says that IAEA personnel will not be allowed to enter Iran to inspect nuclear facilities unless they guarantee their safety and protect the “peaceful nuclear activities of the country”. The IAEA personnel’s visits must also be approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

This decision was made after the US launched strikes on several Iranian nuclear facilities. This violated international law, including the UN Charter, Iran believes.

Iranʼs nuclear technology is under the IAEAʼs control, as Iran is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Until the latest escalation in the Middle East, IAEA inspectors regularly visited Iran to carry out inspections — and in particular recorded an increase in the level of uranium enrichment at nuclear facilities in the country. After the Israeli attack, the IAEA also assessed the damage caused to Iranian nuclear facilities.