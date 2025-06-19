Bail for former military commander of the Odesa region Borysov increased to 45 million hryvnias

The Court of Appeals increased the bail for former Odesa military officer Yevhen Borysov to 45.42 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), without naming anyone. It follows from the details of the case.

The panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeals upheld the complaint of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and increased the bail amount for the defendant.

In May 2025, a judge of the Pechersk District Court remanded Yevhen Borysov in custody until June 24 with the possibility of bail of 20 million hryvnias.

The amount of bail was contested because investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation suspected that the former military commissar was trying to get out on bail and was going to hide from the investigation by going abroad.

Borysov cases

In June 2023, the publication "Ukrainian Pravda" published an investigation into the fact that the family of the head of the Odesa TRC Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. After that, the Verkhovna Rada initiated an inspection of all TRCs, and Zelensky instructed the then Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss Yevhen Borysov from his post, as well as to create a commission that, together with law enforcement officers and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), would inspect all military commissars in all regions of the country. The Odesa military commissar was dismissed from his post by the decision of the Headquarters on June 28.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption concluded that Yevhen Borysov had illegally enriched himself by 188 million hryvnias. In July of the same year, Borysov was detained and sent to a pre-trial detention center. At that time, he was suspected of illegal enrichment, deliberate evasion of military service, and failure to report for duty on time without good reason.

In May 2024, Borysov was detained again upon leaving the pre-trial detention center and a new suspicion was announced — in the legalization of illegal income in the amount of 142 million hryvnias. Later, suspicions were added that he allegedly registered a non-combat injury as a combat injury and unjustifiably received more than 165 thousand hryvnias for it. Before the new suspicions were presented, Borys was released from custody on bail. The next day, he was taken into custody for the third time.

