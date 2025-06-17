The Verkhovna Rada appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine. What is known about him?

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General of Ukraine on June 17. 273 MPs voted in favor.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Since 2021, Kravchenko has been the head of the Buchanan District Prosecutorʼs Office and participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU). From April 2023, he headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration until he was dismissed at the end of December 2024. At the same time, Kravchenko was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

On June 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACC), Kravchenko previously participated in open competitions for the position of head of the SAP and director of the NABU, but did not pass the stages related to the integrity check.

During his speech, Kravchenko bypassed the topics of fighting corruption and reforming the prosecutorʼs office, in particular, he did not mention the important issue of "prosecutors with disabilities," the ACC notes.

MPs asked Kravchenko questions on these topics, but he answered in general terms. For example, when talking about corruption, he simply mentioned that Ukraine has the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

In a speech to the Verkhovna Rada, he promised to be politically independent and make only fair decisions, not using his position for political persecution. He wants to restore trust in the prosecutorʼs office and return to its role as "coordinator of the work of all law enforcement agencies".

What preceded

In early October 2024, the court took into custody the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence, finding millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability group 51 to an official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The then Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin ordered an internal investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Shortly after, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request. Subsequently, in late October 2024, Kostin himself was dismissed.

In Ukraine, the Prosecutor General is appointed to office with the consent of the Verkhovna Rada and dismissed by the President. His term of office, like that of subordinate prosecutors, lasts five years. The Prosecutor General reports to the Verkhovna Rada at least once a year on the state of law in Ukraine.

