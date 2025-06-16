Zelensky proposes appointing Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes appointing Ruslan Kravchenko to the position of Prosecutor General.

This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider this submission at one of the upcoming plenary sessions. The MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak says that the vote will take place on June 17.

Ruslan Kravchenko.

Since 2021, Kravchenko has been the head of the Buchanan District Prosecutorʼs Office and participated in the competition for the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. From April 2023, he headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration until he was dismissed at the end of December 2024. At the same time, Kravchenko was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

What preceded

In early October 2024, the court took into custody the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence, finding millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. Law enforcement officers claim to have exposed Krupa and her son, the head of the regional Pension Fund, in an illicit enrichment scheme.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability group 51 to an official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The then Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin ordered an internal investigation into the granting of disability to prosecutors. Shortly after, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request. Subsequently, in late October 2024, Kostin himself was dismissed.

