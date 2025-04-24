The US will demand that Russia recognize Ukraineʼs right to have its own army and defense industry as part of a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The agencyʼs sources say that the US will demand that Russia recognize Ukraineʼs right to an equipped army and its own defense industry.

The US also wants Russia to return the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) to Ukraine. The facility would then come under US control to manage energy for both sides. However, the details of the plans are not yet finalized and could change.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the Zaporizhzhia NPP will not operate without Ukraine. According to him, Ukrainian technical staff is needed. He emphasized that "the United States, with all due respect, will not be enough". There is also the issue of the safety of people living in Enerhodar. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the United States in restoring the Zaporizhzhia NPP if Russia withdraws from there, the president said.

In addition, the US also wants to provide Ukraine with passage across the Dnipro River and return the territories of the Kharkiv region, which are under Russian control. The Russian Federation has stated that it wants to fully control the Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions — despite the fact that the Russian army partially, but not completely, occupied the regions.