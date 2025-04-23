Reuters: The US Secretary of State Rubio worries that Ukraine will return to hardline positions in negotiations

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is concerned that Ukraine may return to tough positions in negotiations with Russia.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Negotiations between representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and leading European countries, which were scheduled to take place on April 23 in London, were postponed due to the refusal of most foreign ministers to support a proposed agreement to end Russiaʼs war with Ukraine.

According to sources, the Europeans, in particular, are strongly resisting U.S. proposals to ease sanctions against Russia until the talks are concluded. Among the proposals unacceptable to both Europe and Ukraine was the recognition of Crimea as Russian.

As a result, Rubio canceled his visit to London, which effectively disrupted a meeting that was to include the foreign ministers of Great Britain, Ukraine, France, and Germany.

One European official told Reuters that Rubio expressed concern that Ukraine could return to its previous hardline stance, which Washington believes would make any breakthrough in the talks impossible.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The New York Post reported on April 19 that the US wants to agree on the terms of a full and comprehensive ceasefire in London next week, followed by talks with Moscow. According to the publication, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told US officials that Kyiv “90% supports” President Trump’s peace plan, which US officials presented to him during meetings in Paris.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense later denied that Kyiv had "90% agreed" with the US peace plan.

According to Bloomberg, the American side in Paris presented to the allies a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for a cessation of hostilities and easing of sanctions against Russia. This proposal would effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscowʼs control, the publicationʼs sources said.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris that the US could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine within days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

