Sky News: Top diplomats from the US, Europe and Ukraine postponed a meeting in London to discuss a peace agreement

The foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany and Ukraine have postponed a meeting in London scheduled for today to discuss a peace agreement to end the war.

Sky News writes about this.

Instead, high-ranking officials from these countries will participate in the negotiations. At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will be in London and will hold a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart David Lemmy.

As Sky News notes, the "decline in diplomacy" comes amid increasing pressure from Donald Trumpʼs team on Kyiv and Moscow to achieve a ceasefire.

Earlier it became known that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not come to London for the negotiations. The media wrote that the main topic of the meeting was to discuss a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine. But now it is questionable when it will take place.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The New York Post reported on April 19 that the US wants to agree on the terms of a full and comprehensive ceasefire in London next week, followed by talks with Moscow. According to the publication, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told US officials that Kyiv “90% supports” President Trump’s peace plan, which US officials presented to him during meetings in Paris.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense later denied that Kyiv had "90% agreed" with the US peace plan.

According to Bloomberg, the American side in Paris presented to the allies a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for a cessation of hostilities and easing of sanctions against Russia. This proposal would effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscowʼs control, the publicationʼs sources said.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris that the US could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine within days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

