A man fired a traumatic weapon at a military checkpoint in Poltava region. He was detained

A man shot a serviceman of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) with a traumatic pistol in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

This was reported to the Poltava region police.

This happened at approximately 07:00 on March 19. A patrol police unit and military personnel of the TRC “saw a suspicious passerby”. When they wanted to check his documents, he shot the TRC military officer in the leg. The soldier was treated on the spot.

The weapon with which he shot the TRC military was seized from the detainee.

The shooter was detained. Investigators have determined that the attacker is a 48-year-old local man, and the weapon was seized from him. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated and a decision is being made on how to classify it.

