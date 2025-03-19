A man fired a traumatic weapon at a military checkpoint in Poltava region. He was detained

A man shot a serviceman of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) with a traumatic pistol in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.
This was reported to the Poltava region police.
This happened at approximately 07:00 on March 19. A patrol police unit and military personnel of the TRC “saw a suspicious passerby”. When they wanted to check his documents, he shot the TRC military officer in the leg. The soldier was treated on the spot.
The shooter was detained. Investigators have determined that the attacker is a 48-year-old local man, and the weapon was seized from him. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated and a decision is being made on how to classify it.
- In recent months, attacks on military personnel of the TRC have become more frequent in Ukraine. On the morning of February 1, a man was detained in the Poltava region who killed a military TRC member with a hunting rifle. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison. In the evening, an explosion occurred in the Rivne TRC. Then one person died on the spot, six more were injured.
- On February 5, an explosion occurred near the TRC building in Kamyanets-Podilskyi. One person died then — the one who brought the explosives.
- After that, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi condemned the violence against the military and called for respect. The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi called the killings of servicemen "a red line that cannot be crossed".
