Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi condemned violence against the military and called for respect

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that violence against TRC servicemen is unacceptable. He expects the crimes to be investigated and the perpetrators punished.

According to Syrskyi, in a short period of time, "shameful acts of violence" against Ukrainian military personnel have occurred in various regions of Ukraine.

In Poltava region, a man killed the TRC military with a hunting weapon. In Rivne, servicemen were injured by an explosive device. Another explosion occurred on the territory of the RTCC and SP in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

One of the victims in Rivne is currently in serious condition. The condition of the serviceman wounded in Pavlohrad is stable, with minor injuries.

"Violence against military personnel is unacceptable. We expect a full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes. Those guilty must receive the punishment they deserve," Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi says that in a full-scale war it is impossible to protect the state without mobilization measures. The state is currently making every effort to prevent human rights violations during mobilization. Therefore, he calls for support for the army and respect for servicemen.

In Pyriatyn, Poltava region, a man killed the TRC soldier with a hunting rifle. According to the investigation, on January 31, a Poltava resident and other mobilized soldiers, accompanied by employees of the Poltava TRC, were driving to a military unit for training. When the car stopped at a gas station in Pyriatyn, the man shot one of the soldiers with a rifle he had brought with him, who died on the spot. The attacker grabbed the victimʼs machine gun, after which he and his accomplice fled.

