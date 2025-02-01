In the Poltava region, a man shot the TRC serviceman — he is wanted

In the Poltava region, in the city of Pyriatyn, a man shot the TRC serviceman with a hunting rifle and fled. He is being sought.

This was reported by the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

First, an attacker in a gray balaclava and pixelated pants approached a soldier from the Poltava TRC at a gas station and demanded to hand over his weapon. When he was refused, he shot and killed the soldier on the spot.

After that, the attacker took the servicemanʼs machine gun and fled with one of the mobilized men. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene, and operational and search measures are ongoing. A special operation "Siren" has been introduced in the Poltava region, and military structures are cooperating with law enforcement agencies in neighboring regions.

The command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demands the strictest punishment for the guilty. The murder of a serviceman in the line of duty is a serious crime that must be investigated as soon as possible. They also expressed condolences to the family and emphasized that the death of a serviceman will not go unpunished.

The Ukrainian Army Ground Forces called on people to provide any information that could help find the attacker and the mobilized man who fled with him.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.