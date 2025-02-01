An explosion occurred in the Rivne territorial recruit center — one person died

An explosion occurred at the Rivne territorial recruit center (TRC). One person died on the spot and six others were injured.

This was reported by the Rivne region police.

The explosion occurred at 4:15 p.m. in the premises of the Trade Center. The police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and other emergency services are currently working there. More detailed information will be provided later.

The press service of the Rivne TRC reacted to the situation and wrote that law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident. They are currently clarifying information about the victims and the causes of the explosion. The territory of the procurement center has been surrounded.

On the morning of February 1, a man was detained in the Poltava region who killed the TRC military with a hunting weapon. The weapon he took from the murdered man was found in his possession. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

