Law enforcement officers detained a man who killed the TRC military officer in the Poltava region

A man was detained in the Poltava region who killed the TRC military with a hunting weapon in the city of Pyriatyn. He faces 8 to 15 years in prison.

This is reported by the Poltava TRC.

Law enforcement officers also found the attackerʼs weapon and the mobilized man who fled with him. Law enforcement agencies have opened relevant criminal cases. Investigative actions are ongoing.

The deceased serviceman is survived by his wife, children, and parents.

What preceded

An attacker in a gray balaclava and pixelated pants approached a soldier of the Poltava TRC at a gas station and demanded to hand over his weapon. When he was refused, he shot — the soldier died on the spot. Emergency aid from a senior commander and rehabilitation measures by doctors did not help.

After that, the attacker took the servicemanʼs machine gun and fled with one of the mobilized men. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene, and operational and search measures are ongoing. A special operation "Siren" has been introduced in the Poltava region, and military structures are cooperating with law enforcement agencies in neighboring regions.

The command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demands the strictest punishment for the guilty. The murder of a serviceman in the line of duty is a serious crime that must be investigated as soon as possible. They also expressed condolences to the family and emphasized that the death of a serviceman will not go unpunished.

The Ukrainian Army Ground Forces called on people to provide any information that could help find the attacker and the mobilized man who fled with him.

