An explosion occurred near the TRC building in Kamyanets-Podilskyi

In Kamyanets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi region, an explosion occurred on the afternoon of February 5 near the TRC building.

This was reported by the National Police of the Khmelnytskyi region.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 p.m. All emergency services, the forensic laboratory, and the investigative and operational group of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region are working at the scene. The causes and circumstances of the explosion are being established.

Communications inspector of the Kamyanets-Podilskyi district police department Natalia Vintsarska told Suspilne that one person was killed and four others were injured. According to the communications officer, the victim was the person who carried out the explosion.

The explosion was confirmed by the press service of the Khmelnytskyi TRC. They urged not to spread fake news and wait for official statements.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.