Explosion near the TRC in Kamyanets-Podilskyi: a person who allegedly wanted to hand over things to a military man died

There is one victim as a result of the explosion near the TRC [territorial recruit center] building in Kamyanets-Podilskyi. This person came supposedly to hand over things to a serviceman.

This was reported by the cityʼs mayor Mykhailo Positko on the air of a national telethon.

According to him, the person who committed the crime received injuries incompatible with life. The explosion occurred precisely when these things were being handed over to one of the people present.

"Among the four injured are two doctors who worked at the MMC, [they] are in moderate condition. A passerby and a soldier were also injured. The situation is under control, all data is being collected," commented Positko.

National Police Chief Ivan Vyhivskyi confirmed that the victim of the incident was a person who brought an explosive device to the military registration and enlistment office. Since the beginning of this year, there have been nine such cases, three of which involve attempted murder of law enforcement officers, Vyhivskyi added.

"We clearly understand, together with the SBU, that this is an attack by the Russian special services with the aim of creating a false opinion in society, destabilizing the situation, and creating a negative attitude towards the Security and Defense Forces," the head of the National Police said at a briefing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.