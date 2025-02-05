An agent was blown up along with explosives: SBU revealed the details of the Russian terrorist attack in the Rivne TRC

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) documented the crimes of the Russians who organized the terrorist attack in the Rivne TRC [territorial recruit center] on February 1. To do this, they recruited an agent from the Zhytomyr region via Telegram.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the case materials, the terrorist turned out to be a 21-year-old unemployed man from the Zhytomyr region, who was looking for quick money in Telegram channels. There, he was recruited by a representative of the Russian special services — he offered the guy money for a completed task.

On the instructions of the curator, the agent arrived in Rivne with a homemade explosive device in his backpack. The explosive was equipped with a mobile phone, to which the Russian special services had remote access. The suspect held another remote-controlled gadget in his hands when he entered the TRC building.

Watching through the phoneʼs camera, the Russians determined the moment the agent entered the room with the explosives and immediately activated the device via a call. The terrorist died on the spot, and eight soldiers were injured to varying degrees.

The occupiers deliberately blew up their agent — as an unnecessary witness to the event. An investigation is underway within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by the SBU investigators under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the perpetrators.

The explosion in the Rivne TRC occurred at 4:15 pm on February 1. It was previously reported that one person died at the scene of the incident and six others were injured.

The other day, the Security Service detained two men — law enforcement officers believe they were preparing a terrorist attack near the Rivne regional police department.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.