In Sumy region, a man sprayed gas in the face of a TRC military — he was detained

In the city of Shostka, in the Sumy region, a man attacked a police officer and a TRC officer. He was detained.
This was reported by the Sumy region police.
According to the investigation, a joint team of police and TRC officers stopped a 23-year-old man to check his documents. The man, according to the police, behaved "arrogantly" and did not comply with the lawful demands of law enforcement officers.
The attacker sprayed tear gas in the face of a TRC employee and then hit him. One of the police officers was also injured. The man was detained.
A case has been opened for violence against a police officer and an official. The suspect faces up to five years in prison.
- In recent months, attacks on a TRC militaries have become more frequent in Ukraine. On the morning of February 1, a man was detained in the Poltava region who killed a TRC military with a hunting rifle. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison. In the evening, an explosion occurred in the Rivne TRC. Then one person died on the spot, six more were injured.
- On February 5, an explosion occurred near the TRC building in Kamyanets-Podilskyi. One person died then — the one who brought the explosives.
- After that, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi condemned the violence against the military and called for respect. The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi called the killings of servicemen "a red line that cannot be crossed".
