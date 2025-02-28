In Sumy region, a man sprayed gas in the face of a TRC military — he was detained

In the city of Shostka, in the Sumy region, a man attacked a police officer and a TRC officer. He was detained.

This was reported by the Sumy region police.

According to the investigation, a joint team of police and TRC officers stopped a 23-year-old man to check his documents. The man, according to the police, behaved "arrogantly" and did not comply with the lawful demands of law enforcement officers.

The attacker sprayed tear gas in the face of a TRC employee and then hit him. One of the police officers was also injured. The man was detained.

A case has been opened for violence against a police officer and an official. The suspect faces up to five years in prison.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.