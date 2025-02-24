Norway to allocate €3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2025

This year, Norway will allocate €3.5 billion to assist Ukraine.

This was reported by the countryʼs Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the "Support Ukraine" summit.

According to him, a billion euros will go to humanitarian aid, €300 million to energy aid, and another €4 million to financial guarantees.

Støre added that another €300 million will go as investments in Ukrainian industry.

"Three and a half billion will be allocated for 2025, we will further allocate all possible funds to meet your needs as best as possible," he emphasized.

What aid was allocated to Ukraine on the third anniversary of the invasion?

The UK has reported its largest ever aid package, worth £4.5 billion ($5.67 billion). The country has also announced its largest ever sanctions against Russia.

Spain allocates €1 billion for military aid, Finland – €4.5 million, Sweden – €100 million for air defense, Denmark – $280 million for weapons and ammunition.

Canada informed about a package that includes LAV II BMs, landing systems for F-16 fighters, and ammunition. Canada will also provide the first tranche of $3.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets and a grant to support energy security.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported that Ukraine will receive a new tranche of €3.5 billion from the European Union in March.

