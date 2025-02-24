Finland has allocated €4.5 million to support Ukraine

On the 3rd anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Finland reported that it would provide €4.5 million in support of Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Finnish government.

The money will go to the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine Fund for 2025-2027. This fund brings together nine countries that are helping Ukraine. It is responsible for restoring Ukraineʼs social and public infrastructure, supporting public services, and Ukraineʼs European integration.

This fund helps Ukraine restore stability, especially in the liberated territories affected by the war. It also supports long-term initiatives for peace, unity, and national identity.

The Foundation supports vulnerable groups of people affected by war, such as victims of sexual violence, war veterans, children, etc.

Finland has already supported the first phase of this fund with €4.3 million in 2022–2024. During this time, the fund has implemented over 570 projects that have helped two million people access basic services, launched media campaigns, supported mental health services, and stability in eastern and southern Ukraine.

“Rebuilding Ukraine and supporting essential services helps the country become more resilient, which is important for achieving lasting peace,” said Ville the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Ville Tavio.

Finland allocated a previous aid package of €188 million to Ukraine at the end of January.

Finland participates in the Armored Coalition to Assist Ukraine and the Czech initiative to procure ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The country allocated €30 million for this in March.

