Finland will allocate €30 million to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine

Finland will allocate €30 million to the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

At the Munich Security Conference held in February, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel assured: Prague has data that it is possible to provide Kyiv with 500 000 155 mm and 300 000 122 mm shells, if the necessary funding is obtained. The full list of countries that finance the initiative is not announced. However, it is known that Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Denmark, Great Britain, Canada, France, Poland and Belgium have already joined it. According to the Financial Times, Prague wants to raise $1.5 billion to pay for the ammunition.

So far, the Czech Republic, together with its partners, was able to raise part of the funds for the purchase of the first batch of artillery shells for Ukraine. We are talking about 300 000 ammunition out of the 800 000 promised. The country continues to look for partners to further support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor.

The Wall Street Journal, citing Czech officials, noted that the Czech Republic has found suppliers all over the world, including Russiaʼs allied countries.