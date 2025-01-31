Finland to provide Ukraine with €198 million military aid package

Finland will provide Ukraine with the 27th military aid package worth €198 million. The countryʼs President made this decision on January 31, 2025.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

For security reasons, they do not report what exactly was included in the assistance, but it took into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Finnish Armed Forces.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen said that the new package was completed “in close cooperation with the Ukrainians”. According to him, Finland will provide the support that will help Ukraine defend itself in an acute situation on the front.

“Armed assistance preserves the right of independent nations to exist and protects human lives in Ukraine,” said Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen.

He stressed that now “it is necessary to further strengthen support”, and his Scandinavian colleagues share the same opinion. In total, Finland has already provided Ukraine with €2.5 billion in aid.

Finland allocated a previous aid package of €118 million to Ukraine in September last year.

