Finland allocated a €118 million aid package to Ukraine

Finland allocated a new package of defense aid to Ukraine for almost €118 million. It will be the 25th since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The Ministry of Defense of Finland informs about this.

For security reasons, other details about the contents and delivery dates of the defense package were not disclosed there. At the same time, they noted that they took into account the needs of Ukraine and the resources of the Armed Forces.

In total, Finland has already provided Ukraine with €2.3 billion in defense aid. Defense Minister Antti Häkkanen noted that the country will continue to provide financial assistance to Ukraine.