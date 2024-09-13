Finland allocated a €118 million aid package to Ukraine

Finland allocated a new package of defense aid to Ukraine for almost €118 million. It will be the 25th since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.
The Ministry of Defense of Finland informs about this.
For security reasons, other details about the contents and delivery dates of the defense package were not disclosed there. At the same time, they noted that they took into account the needs of Ukraine and the resources of the Armed Forces.
In total, Finland has already provided Ukraine with €2.3 billion in defense aid. Defense Minister Antti Häkkanen noted that the country will continue to provide financial assistance to Ukraine.
- The previous aid package of €159 million was allocated by Finland in June this year.
- Finland participates in the Armored Coalition to help Ukraine and the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Armed Forces. The country allocated €30 million for this in March.