Finland has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth €159 million

Finland announced the 24th package of military aid to Ukraine for €159 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Finland.

Traditionally, for security reasons, the country does not disclose what is included in the package and when the aid will be delivered. The Ministry of Defense only noted that the total cost of military aid to Kyiv from Finland has reached €2.2 billion to date.

"Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russiaʼs unjustified invasion. It is not only about Ukraine, but, after all, about the right of all free nations to exist. We Finns have learned from our own history how important this issue is," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkianen.

Finland participates in the armored coalition to help Ukraine and the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Armed Forces. The country allocated €30 million for this in March.