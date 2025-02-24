Canada reported new aid to Ukraine — infantry fighting vehicles, flight simulators and shells

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed about a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, as well as financial assistance.

He said this at the International Summit in Support of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Hereʼs what Canada will provide:

25 LAV II infantry fighting vehicles;

two armoured combat support vehicles (Ukrainian military personnel will train on them in Germany);

landing system for F-16 fighters;

four flight simulators for F-16;

millions of ammunition, military equipment, first aid kits.

Canada will also provide the first tranche of aid to Ukraine, worth 5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.5 billion), funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets. And a grant to support energy security.

Canada reported the previous aid package in early January 2025. Then, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair informed that his country would allocate about $303 million for military support to Ukraine.

Since February 2022, Canada has allocated almost $13 billion in aid to Ukraine, of which $3 billion was for military support, which included drones, armoured combat vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers, and ammunition.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.