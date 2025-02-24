Canada reported new aid to Ukraine — infantry fighting vehicles, flight simulators and shells

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed about a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, as well as financial assistance.
He said this at the International Summit in Support of Ukraine in Kyiv.
Hereʼs what Canada will provide:
- 25 LAV II infantry fighting vehicles;
- two armoured combat support vehicles (Ukrainian military personnel will train on them in Germany);
- landing system for F-16 fighters;
- four flight simulators for F-16;
- millions of ammunition, military equipment, first aid kits.
Canada will also provide the first tranche of aid to Ukraine, worth 5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.5 billion), funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets. And a grant to support energy security.
- Canada reported the previous aid package in early January 2025. Then, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair informed that his country would allocate about $303 million for military support to Ukraine.
- Since February 2022, Canada has allocated almost $13 billion in aid to Ukraine, of which $3 billion was for military support, which included drones, armoured combat vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers, and ammunition.
