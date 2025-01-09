Canada provides over $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

At a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine (”Ramstein”), Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair informed that his country would allocate about $303 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Canadian Ministry of Defense.

This assistance includes a $132 million contribution to the Czech Republicʼs initiative to procure and deliver large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine. An additional $33 million will be spent on the purchase of various caliber shells from Canadian industry.

$66 million will be allocated to the "Danish format" of support — this is direct funding for the production of weapons and equipment in Ukraine, namely support for the production of drones.

The rest of the money will be used to buy winter gear, including sleeping bags, winter boots, etc.

The announced contribution is part of the $362 million in aid to Ukraine announced by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit in July.

Since February 2022, Canada has allocated almost $13 billion in aid to Ukraine, of which $3 billion was for military support, which included drones, armored combat vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers, and ammunition.

