Ukraine will receive the next tranche from the EU in March for €3.5 billion

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported that Ukraine will receive a new tranche of €3.5 billion from the European Union in March.

She said this at the International Summit in Support of Ukraine in Kyiv.

The EU and its member states have so far provided Ukraine with €134 billion in support, more than anyone else. Thanks to EU mechanisms and a G7 loan, Ukraine has managed to close its budget deficit by 2025.

"Ukraine has a highly innovative and thriving defense industry. This should not fuel the arsenals of an aggressive power, but strengthen the resilience of the EU, which is taking more responsibility for its own security. Ukraine has a vibrant startup scene with extensive experience in sectors such as AI and drones... Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine at this critical moment," Ursula von der Leyen stressed.

And she added that she would present a comprehensive plan on how to increase European arms production and defense potential. Ukraine should also benefit from this.

The EU has also prepared an “ambitious package” on energy security. Its goal is to make Ukraine’s energy system sustainable and competitive. By the end of 2026, the EU will integrate the electricity markets of Ukraine and Moldova into the European market. In addition, the EU plans to use the full potential of Ukraine’s huge gas storage facilities — this will provide income to Ukraine.

The EU Council has adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The new restrictions apply to Russiaʼs shadow fleet, its oil tankers, banks, propagandists, companies in the technology, defense, finance, and trade sectors.

