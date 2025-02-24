Shadow fleet and propagandists. The EU Council adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus

The Council of the European Union has approved the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The new restrictions apply to Russiaʼs shadow fleet, its oil tankers, banks, propagandists, companies in the technology, defense, finance, and trade sectors.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

Sanctions were imposed, in particular, against 48 people and 35 organizations responsible for actions that threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.

The EU Council also established two new criteria that will allow the EU to impose sanctions against people or companies that own or operate vessels of Putinʼs shadow fleet, and those that support or benefit from the Russian military-industrial complex.

Shadow Fleet

Another vessel has been added to the list of vessels banned from accessing ports and providing a wide range of services, bringing the total number of vessels on the list to 153.

Banks

The EU is introducing a ban for the first time on transactions with credit or financial institutions established outside Russia but which use the Central Bank of Russiaʼs Financial Reporting System (SPFS).

The EU Council also extended the ban on the provision of specialized financial messaging services to 13 regional banks considered important for the Russian financial and banking systems.

Trade

The Council of the EU has added 53 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russiaʼs military-industrial complex in its war against Ukraine. They have been subject to strict export restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies, goods and technologies that could contribute to the technological improvement of Russiaʼs defence and security sector.

A third of the companies are Russian, while the rest are located in China, Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Turkey, the UAE, and Uzbekistan. All of them participated in circumventing sanctions and purchased for the Russian Federation what was needed for drones and missiles.

The EU has also introduced further restrictions on the export of goods that increase Russiaʼs industrial potential (chemicals, some plastics and rubber) and their transit through Russia, as well as sanctions on the import of primary aluminum.

Propaganda

The Council of the EU has suspended the EU broadcasting licenses of eight Russian media outlets controlled by the Kremlin: EADaily/Eurasia Daily, Fondsk, Lenta, NewsFront, RuBaltic, SouthFront, Strategic Culture Foundation, and Krasnaya Zvezda/TV Zvezda.

Transactions

The EU prohibits any transactions with the listed ports, gateways and airports in Russia that are used to transfer UAVs, missiles and related technologies and components to Russia, or to circumvent the oil price cap.

Transport

The EU Council has expanded the flight ban for the specified airlines that operate domestic flights in Russia or export aircraft, aviation products and technologies to Russian carriers and companies controlled by them.

The European Union is tightening the ban on the transportation of goods by road through the EU, including transit, for EU operators where Russian citizens or companies own a 25% or more stake.

Energy

The new package imposes additional restrictions on the export of goods and technology, including software related to oil and gas exploration, and extends the ban to the provision of goods, technology, and services that could help complete crude oil production projects in Russia.

The European Council also prohibits the temporary storage of Russian crude oil and petroleum products on EU territory.

Belarus

The new restrictions reflect trade-related sanctions agreed against the Russian Federation, as well as restrictions on the sale and provision of services and software, deposits and wallets for crypto assets, etc.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.