Sweden will transfer air defense systems worth $113 million to Ukraine

The Swedish government has reported new military support for Ukraine and announced the purchase of air defense systems for a total of 1.2 billion Swedish kronor ($113 million).

This is reported by Svenska Dagbladet, SVT reports.

These are the “Robot 70” and “Tridon Mk2” air defense systems. Sweden, along with other countries, will also transfer missiles to the air defense.

“Robot 70” is a Swedish portable anti-aircraft missile system RBS 70, capable of shooting down cruise missiles and kamikaze drones. The anti-aircraft system is command-controlled, and the missile is guided by a laser. A corridor is created behind the laser beam, along which the missile moves.

“Tridon Mk2” is a self-propelled, remotely controlled 40 mm anti-aircraft artillery system with an effective range of up to 12 kilometers against air and ground targets, depending on the target, selected ammunition, sensor suite and surrounding terrain. It is capable of engaging drones, missiles, aircraft and armored vehicles. It was developed by the British company BAE Systems.

Sweden reported its previous aid package at the end of January 2025. It was its largest contribution to Ukrainian defense — $1.2 billion. The package included ammunition, warships, grenade launchers, and anti-tank missiles.

