Drones, missiles and boats. Sweden to provide Ukraine with $1.2 billion aid package

Sweden will provide Ukraine with the largest aid package worth 13.5 billion Swedish kronor ($1.23 billion).

This was reported by Defense Minister Pal Jonsson.

According to Johnson, about $90 million will go towards the production of long-range missiles and drones. Other assistance includes:

16 Combat Boat 90 warships and 23 weapons stations for them;

1 million 12.7 mm ammunition;

146 trucks;

1 500 TOW anti-tank missiles;

200 AT4 grenade launchers;

infantry equipment and equipment for radiological, chemical and biological protection.

Approximately 45% of this amount, $534 million, will be used for new defense industry production for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These funds can be directed to priority needs such as artillery, long-range strike weapons, and drones.

Another $58 million will go to the education and training of Ukrainian soldiers in 2025, and $71 million will go to the repair and maintenance of equipment already transferred by Sweden, as well as transportation and security for logistics.

About $250 million will be directed to various international funds. $178 million will go to the Danish model, which aims to find sources of financing for Ukraineʼs defense-industrial base.

This is the 18th aid package since the start of Russiaʼs large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

