Spain allocates €1 billion for military aid to Ukraine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reported a new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which Ukrainian Defense Forces will receive throughout 2025.

He said this at the International Summit in Support of Ukraine in Kyiv.

The package will include military equipment and supplies.

Spain supports Ukraineʼs sovereignty and is convinced that only Ukraine has the right to determine its future. Madrid supports the need to achieve peace, but "peace cannot be reduced to a ceasefire" — it must be long-term, fair and comprehensive.

"For peace to be just, Ukraine must sit at the negotiating table," Sanchez emphasized.

He also added that Spain will involve its companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine, and a special Ukrainian hub will be created in the province of Alicante to support refugees.

Ukraine and Spain signed a security agreement in May 2024. Last year, Spain also provided a €1 billion military aid package.

Spain has transferred artillery ammunition and armored vehicles to Ukraine, and the countries are developing joint defense projects.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.