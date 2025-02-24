Britain provides Ukraine with the largest aid package of £4.5 billion and imposes the largest sanctions against Russia

The United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with the largest aid package of £4.5 billion ($5.67 billion).

This was reported by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the "Support Ukraine" summit.

“We need to strengthen Ukraine even more to ensure a lasting peace, not just a pause in this war. And we can do that in three ways. Firstly, if we increase military aid to Ukraine. And the UK is doing that – providing £4.5 billion in military aid, more than ever before,” he said.

Starmer also announced the introduction of the largest package of sanctions against Russia. He added that he would also discuss this at the G7 meeting.

"I believe that the G7 countries should lower oil prices and participate in all sanctions," the prime minister emphasized.

Starmerʼs third point was the need to collectively strengthen efforts to achieve peace.

"If we want lasting peace, then Ukraine must be at the negotiating table. We must build sovereignty for Ukraine and strong security guarantees. The UK is ready to support this with its troops in Ukraine with the Europeans and the right conditions. It is extremely important to deter Russia from another invasion in a few years," he stressed.

The day before, British Defense Secretary David Lammy said that the United Kingdom would continue to provide Kyiv with £3 billion in aid per year (approximately $3.8 billion).

