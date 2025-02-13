European Parliament recognizes Zurabishvili as legitimate president of Georgia

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution “On the worsening political situation in Georgia”. It recognizes Salome Zurabishvili as the countryʼs legitimate president and calls for sanctions against members of the pro-government Georgian Dream party.

This was reported by the press service of the European Parliament.

The resolution was supported by 400 MEPs, 63 — against, and 81 MEPs abstained during the vote.

MEPs refuse to recognize the authorities formed by the ruling Georgian Dream following the parliamentary elections in October 2024, including the newly elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili. They call on the international community to boycott them.

The document calls for the imposition of personal sanctions against the oligarch and founder of “Georgian Dream” Bidzina Ivanishvili, as well as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Secretary General of Georgian Dream Kakha Kaladze and party chairman Irakli Garibashvili.

The European Parliament believes that the current Georgian authorities are violating fundamental freedoms and human rights and the countryʼs international obligations. They are undermining decades of democratic reforms carried out by the Georgian authorities and civil society.

The resolution stressed that the only way to resolve the political crisis in Georgia is to hold new parliamentary elections in the coming months, which should be held under the supervision of independent international observers and in a democratic manner.

Hungary and Slovakia oppose sanctions related to the “Georgian Dream”. Accordingly, the resolution calls on the European Union member states to introduce individual sanctions at the national level. At the same time, the European Parliament resolutions have no legal force and are mostly symbolic — they show the political position of the MEPs.

Whatʼs happening in Georgia?

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October 2024. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-government, pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won, gaining 53.9% of the vote. Under Georgian law, this party has the right to form a government alone. The European Parliament did not recognize the election results.

Four more pro-Western opposition parties broke the 5% barrier. The opposition and the president disagreed with the results, and protests began.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze reported on November 28, 2024, that Georgia was abandoning EU accession negotiations until 2028. He explained that 2028 would supposedly be the time when Georgia would be economically ready to begin accession negotiations. After that, large-scale protests began in the country, which were dispersed by security forces using water cannons and tear gas.