Ukraine received three Patriot air defense launchers

The Netherlands delivered three new launchers of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Dutch Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans.

"Ukrainians are in for a harsh winter, as devastating airstrikes continue. So we put in three Patriot launchers. This saves lives and protects vital infrastructure. Stopping Russian aggression is and will be in our common interests," he wrote.

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov thanked the Netherlands for the launchers and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense capabilities.

"Todayʼs Russian attack on critical infrastructure, where the occupiers launched about 100 attack drones and more than 90 missiles of various types, is another proof of brutal terror from Russia. Only together with our partners can we stop this. We need bold decisions to protect our people," he added.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense declared its intention to transfer this equipment to Ukraine in June 2024.

