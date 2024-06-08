The Netherlands and Denmark will allocate €400 million for the production of the CV90 BMP for Ukraine

The Netherlands and Denmark will contribute €400 million to the Swedish fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.

This was announced by the government of the Netherlands.

Mainly BMP for Ukraine will be produced in the Netherlands. NOS notes that it is about 180 out of 230 cars.

The government added that a European missile assembly line for the Patriot air defense system is being launched in Germany, thanks in part to demand from the Netherlands.

Also, the countryʼs Ministry of Defense is investing €54 million in industry to develop drones for its own Armed Forces.

"Investments are necessary because the security situation in Europe has worsened due to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, the expansion of the production and supply of military equipment and ammunition in the Netherlands and Europe is too slow, and Europe should become less dependent," the message reads.