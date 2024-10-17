The Netherlands will additionally allocate €271 million for artillery shells.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof.

"Through this, we will help Ukraine with the supply of ammunition in 2025 and encourage the European defense industry to further scale up," said the Dutch Prime Minister.

According to him, this is a continuation of the ammunition supply initiative that Denmark, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands started a year ago. Dick Schoof emphasized that this contribution of his country is "a good next step". This will allow the supply of more large-caliber artillery ammunition.

Czech initiative with artillery shells

In February 2024, the Czech Republic announced that it had found a way to get 800,000 shells for Ukraine, but they had to be bought. The country called on its allies to invest money in this initiative — it was supported by Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania and other countries.

Already in March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic reported that there may be more projectiles within the scope of the initiative — from 1.5 million. The Czech Republic contracted the first 180 000 ammunition in mid-April.

At the end of June, it became known that the Czech Republic had already handed over 50 000 shells to Ukraine as part of its initiative.

The Netherlands consistently supports Ukraine in its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. In August, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced a new support package for Ukraine worth more than €200 million. Before that, the country allocated €60 million for the purchase of drones, together with Denmark contributed €400 million to the fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. In July, the Netherlands and Denmark began the process of sending Ukraine 14 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, which they purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine last year. In addition, the Netherlands has already handed Ukraine the radar system for the Patriot air defense system and will soon hand over three launchers.

