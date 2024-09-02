The Netherlands announced a €200 million aid package for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof informed about a new support package for Ukraine worth more than €200 million.

He stated this during his visit to Zaporizhzhia — this is his 1st visit to Ukraine as Prime Minister.

The package aims to protect and repair energy infrastructure and includes additional funding for humanitarian aid.

"We must do everything we can to help Ukraine continue to move forward. Not only on the front line, but also in peopleʼs everyday lives. That is why the Netherlands is providing a significant new support package," noted Schoof.

According to Schoof, during his visit to Zaporizhzhia, he assured that Ukraine can count on further support from the Netherlands. The prime minister also said that he admires the cityʼs residents who continue to live several tens of kilometers from the front.