The Netherlands will allocate €60 million for drones for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocates €60 million for the purchase of drones for Ukraine, which should strengthen the offensive potential of the Ukrainian army.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

From the entire allocated amount, €20 million will be used for the purchase of FPV drones through the Drone Coalition, which was created in early 2024 within the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. €17.5 million will be used for the purchase of maritime drones, including their production within Ukraine. The rest of the funds will be used for bilateral supplies of drones and the purchase of unmanned systems from the Dutch industry.