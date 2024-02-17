The drone coalition has launched — it was led by Latvia and Great Britain

The work of the Drone Coalition, which will work within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, officially started today. Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov signed the corresponding letter.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Latvia and Great Britain acted as co-leaders of the initiative. Also, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia and the Netherlands have already joined the Coalition.

"This is a milestone on the way to achieving technological superiority over our enemy. Serial production and deliveries of UAVs significantly expand the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Umyerov said.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Statistics, Fedorov, said that Ukraine has overtaken Russia in the number of long-range kamikaze drones, and will soon start production of its own analogue of the Russian Lancet.