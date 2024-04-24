Defense Minister of Latvia: The drone coalition has already raised almost €500 million for Ukraine

The International Drone Coalition has already raised almost €500 million. These funds will be spent on the purchase of drones for Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds announced this on the X social network.

According to him, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced a joint purchase of drones worth €400 million.

Also, €70 million was allocated from Canada for the purchase of drones for Ukraine. Lithuania allocated €3 million, and Latvia at least €10 million.

"And this is only the beginning. Active negotiations with other countries of the unmanned coalition are ongoing," Spruds noted.