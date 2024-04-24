Defense Minister of Latvia: The drone coalition has already raised almost €500 million for Ukraine

The International Drone Coalition has already raised almost €500 million. These funds will be spent on the purchase of drones for Ukraine.
The Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds announced this on the X social network.
According to him, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced a joint purchase of drones worth €400 million.
Also, €70 million was allocated from Canada for the purchase of drones for Ukraine. Lithuania allocated €3 million, and Latvia at least €10 million.
"And this is only the beginning. Active negotiations with other countries of the unmanned coalition are ongoing," Spruds noted.
- The drone coalition for Ukraine was launched on February 17, 2024 as part of the work of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format). Latvia and Great Britain acted as co-leaders of the initiative. Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, Canada and the Netherlands also joined the Coalition.
- To help Ukraine, eight coalitions of capabilities have already been created — the Air Force Coalition, the Integrated Air Defense and Missile Defense Coalition, the Artillery Coalition, the Armored Vehicles and Maneuverability Coalition, the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, the IT Coalition, the Mine Action Coalition, and the Drone Coalition.