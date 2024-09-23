The Netherlands will “very soon” hand over three Patriot launchers to Ukraine

The Netherlands has already supplied Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defense system and will soon hand over three launchers.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said this in an interview with Delfi during his visit to Lithuania.

He emphasized that the Netherlands has already delivered a radar system and "very soon" the country will deliver three launchers. According to the Dutch minister, his country is trying to find other elements that are needed to complete the Patriot system.

The former defense minister of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren previously proposed such an idea — the Netherlands, in cooperation with another unnamed country, will provide various components of the Patriot systems so that Ukraine receives a full-fledged complex.

The current defense minister of the Netherlands says that at the moment there are several countries that also really want to help Ukraine, but they "faced some problems that make it impossible to assemble this system." Ukraineʼs partners are also thinking not only about Patriot deliveries, but also about NASAMS deliveries, for example.

Ruben Breckelmans did not disclose other details in order not to inform Russia. At the same time, he noted that it is necessary to balance aid to Ukraine, because other countries also need Patriot systems to protect the airspace.

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands also gave some details about the F-16, which his country promised to provide Ukraine with 24 units. So far, the Netherlands has delivered 18 F-16s to the European Training Center in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots are currently being trained. According to Ruben Brekelmans, the first Ukrainian pilot started training there last week. The Dutch minister did not disclose the number of aircraft already in Ukraine and the terms of subsequent deliveries.