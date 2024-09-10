The Netherlands allows Ukraine to hit Russia with their weapons

Defense Forces of Ukraine can hit military facilities on the territory of Russia with weapons received from the Netherlands.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

He referred to international law, which allows Ukraine to defend itself. For this, it can use Dutch weapons. According to the minister, international law is not limited by distance and does not cease to operate 100 kilometers from the border.

The Netherlands is also not against Ukraine striking Russia with F-16 fighter jets, which the country will later hand over.

Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans also called on allies to lift restrictions on the use of weapons they provide to Ukraine for defense.

The Netherlands consistently supports Ukraine in its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. In August, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced a new support package for Ukraine worth more than €200 million. Before that, the country allocated €60 million for the purchase of drones, together with Denmark contributed €400 million to the fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. In July, the Netherlands and Denmark began the process of sending Ukraine 14 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, which they purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine last year. In September, the Netherlands promised to supply spare parts for the F-16s and air-to-air missiles for them.