The Netherlands will transfer spare parts and missiles for F-16 to Ukraine

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with spare parts for the F-16, at a total cost of €80 million, as well as air-to-air missiles, which the fighters will be able to use to protect the airspace.

This was stated by Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans at a meeting of the Contact Group "Ramstein" on defense issues of Ukraine, Defensie.nl reports.

The aid package includes generators, small vehicles, basic maintenance supplies, specialized tools and ladders. The minister did not specify the number of air-to-air missiles due to "operational security". He also did not specify the terms of sending aid.

The Netherlands consistently supports Ukraine in its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. In August, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced a new support package for Ukraine worth more than €200 million. Before that, the country allocated €60 million for the purchase of drones, together with Denmark contributed €400 million to the fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. In July, the Netherlands and Denmark began the process of sending Ukraine 14 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, which they purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine last year.