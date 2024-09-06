Zelensky arrived at the meeting of “Ramstein”

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the “Ramshtein” Air Base to participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of state.

There he will meet with the US and German defense ministers Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistorius. Separately, the president will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We need the determination of our partners and the means to stop Russian air terror. It is necessary that all the weapons from the already announced support packages finally get to the combat brigades. And strong long-range decisions by partners are needed to bring the just peace we seek closer," Zelensky said.

After that, Zelensky is scheduled to visit Italy for the International Economic Forum and meet with Prime Minister George Maloney.