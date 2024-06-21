The Netherlands, together with another country, will transfer the Patriot system to Ukraine

The Netherlands and another country are going to supply Ukraine with the Patriot system.

Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren announced this on June 21, NL Times reports.

She clarified that the Netherlands and one other country managed to assemble the parts, which can then form a complete system. The minister has been working on this for some time.

Earlier, the Netherlands had already stated that it was ready to provide three launchers and a radar to assemble a full-fledged Patriot system.

Kaisa Ollongren did not specify which second country will work on the transfer of the system. She also did not specify the terms of the future delivery.