Romania will transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The Romanian Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) during a meeting headed by the countryʼs president Klaus Iohannis decided to transfer one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense.

This was reported by the Romanian TV channel Digi 24.

"Given the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine as a result of Russiaʼs constant and massive attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure, especially on the energy sector, as well as the regional consequences of this situation, in particular on the security of Romania, in close coordination with the allies, the members of the Council decided to present Ukraine the Patriot system," CSAT said in a statement.

Romania will now negotiate with the US and its allies to get a similar or equivalent air defense system in return.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania and noted that this step strengthens the security not only of Ukraine, but also of the entire region and Europe.